Lashier, who will serve on the Executive Committee of the board, was recently named as the Chief Executive Officer of Phillips 66 after serving as President and Chief Operating Officer since April 2021. Lashier, who has over 30 years of energy industry experience, served as CEO of ChevronPhillips Chemical Company LLC (“CPChem”) from August 2017 to April 2021. He joined the global petrochemical joint venture, in which Phillips 66 owns a 50% interest, when it was formed in 2000. At CPChem he served as Executive Vice President of Olefins and Polyolefins; Senior Vice President of Specialties, Aromatics and Styrenics; Vice President of Corporate Planning and Development; and Regional Manager of Asia. He began his career with Phillips Petroleum Company as a research engineer.

Hayes qualifies as an independent director and will serve on the Nominating and Governance Committee, Human Resources and Compensation Committee, and the Public Policy and Sustainability Committee of the Phillips 66 board. Hayes is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (“Raytheon”), a position he has held since June 2021. Hayes previously served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Raytheon from April 2020 to June 2021; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of United Technologies Corporation (“UTC”) from 2016 to April 2020; President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of UTC from 2014 to 2016; Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of UTC from 2008 to 2014; and in various senior positions since joining UTC in 1999 through the acquisition of Sundstrand Corporation, including Vice President, Accounting and Finance, and responsibility for UTC’s Corporate Strategy function. Hayes previously served on the board of Nucor Corporation from 2014 to 2018.