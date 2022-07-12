Posted: Jul 12, 2022 2:16 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2022 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. gave his State of the Nation address on Monday. During that speech, he talked about how important it is for Cherokee Nation citizens to not only sign up and vote, but them go let their voices be heard at the polls on election day.

After the speech, there was also an awards ceremony for several Cherokee Nation veterans.