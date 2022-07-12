Posted: Jul 12, 2022 1:18 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2022 1:18 PM

Victoria Edwards

After receiving approval last week at the Bartlesville City Council meeting, a new pilot program for fixing residential sewer lines will begin this month. The new program seeks to help off-set the cost of repairing sewer lines that have been found to need an upgrade. Normally, the upgrades would be required by the City but paid for by the homeowner. Due to the upgrades being beneficial for the City’s wastewater collection efforts, the City is setting aside $100,000 to help approximately 20 homes to complete the repairs.