Garrett Giles

A man pleads guilty to sexual assault in federal court for an incident that occurred in Bartlesville.

U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson says Yakir Yakov Zofi, 32, a New York resident and Israeli national, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country on July 8. Court records state Zofi raped a woman on Nov. 21, 2021, at a Bartlesville residence. The defendant is a non-Indian, and the victim is a tribal citizen.

The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron Jolly and Steven Briden are prosecuting the case.