Posted: Jul 12, 2022 10:41 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2022 10:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County District Two Facebook Page wants to inform its citizens of a few roads that are temporarily closed or are being repaired at this time so that construction crews and drivers remain safe.

Mammoth Construction is fixing a washout south of 133rd Street N. along 52nd West Ave and 68th Street between Rock School Rd. and 103rd Street will be closed to thru traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the next few days. Those living in that area will be able to access their homes, but everyone else is asked to find an alternate route. The speed limit in that area has also been reduced to 25 miles per hour.