Posted: Jul 11, 2022 2:44 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2022 2:44 PM

Victoria Edwards

The 76th Annual Cavalcade Rodeo is being held July 18-24 in Pawhuska. Billed as the “World’s Largest Amateur Rodeo,” the event offers a variety of friendly competition among Oklahoma and out-of-state cowboys who are preparing themselves for the jump to a professional rodeo career. There is also a “Queen” contest for cowgirls. Other activities include the Shotgun Start Osage Outfitters Stampede, a Tuesday night street dance, and numerous country-western bands on each night. To purchase tickets, go to cavalcaderodeo.com.