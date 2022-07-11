Posted: Jul 11, 2022 1:47 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2022 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

After speaking with two firms regarding the possibility of becoming an owner’s representative to oversee the construction of the Osage County Courthouse annex, the Board opted to table the agenda item until next week to make a final decision.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said he didn’t feel right about how one of the two firms had become involved in the process.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said they didn’t want to get any further behind in the project, but said it is important to get things done correctly.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones said after past discussion, it has become clear that they need an owner’s representative to assist them in this process. Each commissioner will look at the new bid individually this week and make a determination as to who they want to go with at next week’s meeting.