Posted: Jul 11, 2022 12:26 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2022 12:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday morning.

The Board was seeking to select an owner’s representative for the Osage County Courthouse annex, but after hearing from two firms they opted to wait until next week to make a decision. Going into the meeting, Board members had yet to see what one of the company’s bid price was.

There was no action taken regarding making further amendments for public admittance into the courthouse and other county-owned buildings, but Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said case numbers had declined since last week.

The Board opted to use Frailey’s Recycling Center to haul off scrap metal for $135 a ton. There was also a contract signed with TASC for the coming fiscal year so that they can continue assisting the assessor’s office.

There were no utility permits signed at the meeting.