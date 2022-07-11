Posted: Jul 11, 2022 10:48 AMUpdated: Jul 11, 2022 10:48 AM

Victoria Edwards

At its weekly meeting on Monday, July 11, the Washington County Commissioners completed action on various franchise agreements, lease renewals, and heard reports from different offices about depository account balances in preparation for moving forward on the new fiscal year.

In the Commissioners reports, all districts are reporting implementing a safety measure for employees who work outdoors that includes changing hours for the employees so they work outside only in the mornings and then having them work indoors or in air-conditioned trucks in the afternoon.

The commissioners also heard a brief presentation by representatives from the Cherokee Nation Indian Child Foster Care and Adoption agency about their desire to cooperate with Washington County to find temporary and permanent Cherokee homes for children.