Posted: Jul 08, 2022 3:05 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2022 3:05 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for an alleged incident with a shovel that occurred on Thursday within Bartlesville City limits. Cody Gibson was present through teleconference at the Washington County Courthouse for an arraignment on Friday. The defendant was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Court documents allege that the incident occurred at a residence on the 400 block of Queenstown Avenue in Bartlesville on Thursday. It is alleged that Gibson produced a shovel blade during the course of an altercation with a male victim. Gibson caused the victim multiple lacerations during the incident.

Bond was set at $50,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Gibson is set to return to court for the felony status docket on July 22.