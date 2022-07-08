Posted: Jul 08, 2022 2:18 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2022 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The June job report was released on Friday and despite an uncertain economic future, signs of recovery continued to show. Some industries surpassed marks being shown in early 2020, as 372,000 jobs have been added in June and the unemployment rate sits at 3.6 percent for the fourth consecutive month. President Joe Biden had this to say after hearing the news on Friday:

“I know times are tough. Prices are too high. Families are facing a cost of living crunch. But today's economic news confirms the fact that my economic plan is moving this country in a better direction.”

Sectors in the leisure, hospitality, health care and business services saw the biggest growth in June.