Posted: Jul 08, 2022 2:13 PMUpdated: Jul 08, 2022 2:13 PM

Victoria Edwards

Bartlesville Public School system will hold a Support Staff Job Fair on Monday, July 11 from 4:30 to 5:30 pm at Bartlesville High School. The school system is seeking bus drivers and monitors…cafeteria workers…coaches…custodians…Special education paraprofessionals…substitute teachers…and teaching assistants.

For more information, call the Human Resources Department of Bartlesville Public School at 918-336-8600.