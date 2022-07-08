Posted: Jul 08, 2022 10:40 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2022 10:40 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing an early warning that they believe the flu season is going to be worse this year than during COVID because although COVID vaccines have been taken by most people, the regular flu vaccine is still a necessary shot for those who are age 65 or older. CDC, working with a federal advisory panel of medical professionals, have stated that the best flu shot for an elderly person is now the Fluzone High-Dose which has shown to have limited interactions with the existing COVID boosters. FLuzone High-Dose is usually taken by those with food allergies and also by children under six because it is not made with chicken eggs.