Posted: Jul 08, 2022 10:11 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2022 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

Governor Stitt is calling for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools and the potential mishandling of public funds. He is also concerned TPS may have violated state law by teaching critical race theory.

Stitt said two TPS board members reached out to him over the funding issue, and he's also concerned that the district violated state law by teaching "Critical Race Theory."

The governor defines Critical Race Theory the way the state's House Bill 1775 does — the prohibition of teaching that one race or sex is superior to the other race or sex.

"Not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define or divide Oklahoma students by their race or sex," Stitt said in a video posted to social media announcing his call for the audit.