Posted: Jul 08, 2022 5:59 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2022 5:59 AM

Tom Davis

A man has been arrested after a standoff in Oologah.

Our news partners at KOTV News on 6 reports multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a standoff on Thursday evening.

Owasso police say this started as a shots fired call when Joseph Herbert was intoxicated and shot chickens at his house, then fired a shot at a family member as well.

Police say after negotiating didn't work, they decided to fire tear gas into the home and that's when the suspect surrendered. However, before he came out, he fired shots at SWAT team members, police said.