Posted: Jul 07, 2022 2:18 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2022 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office requested that Bid4Assets speak to the Board of Osage County Commissioners regarding the services they offer, which include real estate auctions and online personal property sales.

A spokesperson with the company said they help counties with tax foreclosure, online public auctions and much more.

He says a service such as this also relieves stress of the sheriff's office and that the county would never receive a bill from the company. District One Commissioner Randall Jones, along with the other two board members said it seemed like an intriguing option.