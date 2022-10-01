Posted: Jul 07, 2022 10:12 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2022 10:12 AM

Tom Davis

If you are a senior citizen who is eager to take a trip, Elder Care just might have your ticket!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson with Elder Care told us how Bartlesville-based Go Global is partnering with Elder Care’s Go Travel to arrange day trips on our behalf for seniors in the community. No membership fees are paid to Elder Care or Go Global! Participants only pay for the trips they want to take.

Elder Care’s Go Travel is open to all Bartlesville and surrounding area seniors, ages 65 and older. Groups will depart from and return to Elder Care at 1223 Swan Drive.

THE NEXT BIG TRIP: THE SPLENDOR OF THE SEASON ON THE TALIMENA SCENIC BYWAY AND OKLAHOMA COUNTRYSIDE

Oklahoma Countryside – Broken Bow, Oklahoma

DATE AND PRICE:

Thursday – Saturday, November 10-12, 2022

$475 per person (add $95 for private room accommodations)

Registration Deadline: October 1, 2022

DESTINATIONS:

Talimena National Scenic Byway through the Ouachita National Forest

Broken Bow Lake and Beaver’s Bend State resort

Beaver Bend Festival and Craft Show

Oklahoma Sequoyah State Park and resort

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Comfortable luxury transportation

Accommodations: 2 nights

2 breakfasts

Park admissions

Services of a full-time guide

All tips, fees, and taxes

MORE INFORMATION AND TICKETING: https://authenticeurope.com/splendor-of-the-season/