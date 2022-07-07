Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

PODCAST: Congressman Kevin Hern

Tom Davis
                                
US Congressman Kevin Hern called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios on Thursday for our monthly podcast. 
 
Our topics included the economy, energy, crime and our nation's flirtation with socialism.
 
In our podcast, Hern took President Biden to task for acting like a socialist leader for telling gas stations how to set their prices and being praised by Chinese leaders for his actions.
 
Your can dowload our podcast for your favorite source or  listen to it here: 
 

