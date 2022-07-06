Posted: Jul 06, 2022 10:44 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2022 10:44 AM

Ty Loftis

Osage County has been fortunate to have mobile wellness units come to some of its rural communities over the last several months. This will be occurring again next Wednesday, as they plan on making a trip to Barnsdall to offer vaccinations, assistance in insurance enrollment and general wellness checks, among other things.

Administrative Assistant for the Department, Sarah Patterson explains how beneficial the free clinic is.

For more information, call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-2740.