Posted: Jul 06, 2022 9:53 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2022 10:01 AM

Tom Davis

OKTOBERFEST with OKM Music is where you can enjoy live music, dancing, games, teen tent, children’s tent, raffle, and so much more!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, OKM's Mikala Curless invited everyone to enjoy beer, wine, food and more with Cooper & Mill Brew Co., Scissortail Brewing Company, Nook Brew Co. along with great food Crossing Second, Price’s Meat Market, and OKM’s Little German Shop during Oktoberfest, Saturday, October 1, from 3pm to 9pm at the OKM partking lot at the corner of Dewey and 5th Streets in Bartlesville.

Music and dancing provided by the German-American Society of Tulsa and the King Cabbage Band.