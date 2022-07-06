Posted: Jul 06, 2022 9:32 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2022 11:11 AM

Tom Davis

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, CMT Executive Director Kristie Hewitt and several of the show's cast members invited everyone to the performances which will be at the Bartlesville Community Center July 14-17, 2022.

Cast members on COMMUNITY CONNECTION included: Louis Trudeaux as SpongeBOB; Sophia Hewitt as Sandy; Carter Wells as Squidward.

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

Tickets for the shows range from $20 to $30. Click here for ticket informaiton https://www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com/the-spongebob-musical-event-details_311

Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville, OK was founded in 2000 with a mission to enrich the lives of area youth by providing quality musical theatre performance and education opportunities.

CMT produces a full-scale musical each summer with a cast of 60-80 students ages 7-17. Each musical is complete with quality vocal and live orchestra music, special effects, beautiful sets, period-appropriate costuming and props and top-notch character portrayals. Professional directors, choreographers, and technical staff work together to provide the cast with a 5-week intensive, top-quality theatrical, and educational experience. The cast rehearses and performs 4 to 5 shows on the main-stage at the Bartlesville Community Center.