Posted: Jul 05, 2022 8:36 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2022 8:36 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved a rezoning to allow a pediatric clinic and urgent care practice neat the Washington Park Mall at Monday night’s meeting. The Bartlesville City Planning Commission made this recommendation to the council in late-May.

Assistant Community Development director Greg Collins says the 12.8 acre plot of land will be rezoned from residential to major shopping planned unit development. Kristi Minor who runs a pediatric practice in town wants to build a new facility on this land. Collins talks about the proposed uses for the facility.

A public hearing was held where multiple neighbors who live on nearby Fairview Road voiced their displeasure. They spoke about possible light pollution and increased commercial traffic. Joleen Utter shared her opinion to the council.

Ultimately, the council approved the project unanimously. The neighboring 58 acres of the land will remain in residential zoning.