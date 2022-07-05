Posted: Jul 05, 2022 8:16 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2022 8:16 PM

Victoria Edwards

\r

The Dewey City Council has allocated some of its ARPA funds towards purchasing a new digital radio system to help law enforcement. City Manager Kevin Trease responded to questions from Ashley Clark on why the new system is needed.

Trease confirmed that the system has already been investigated and possibly ordered so it should be in place quickly once it is received.

