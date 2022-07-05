Posted: Jul 05, 2022 8:10 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2022 8:10 PM

Victoria Edwards

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Dewey City Council, discussion among the Ward representatives was about the lack of fireworks during the July Fourth celebration. City Manager Kevin Trease said the problem was with the fireworks not arriving on time rather than with the company providing the fireworks display. According to Trease, the limited amount of fireworks this year across the nation hit Dewey hard.

When asked if the fireworks could be rescheduled at a later date, Trease said that would be unlikely because the company running the fireworks display does not know when more fireworks would be available in the future.