Posted: Jul 05, 2022 5:23 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2022 5:23 PM

Victoria Edwards

A new executive director has been announced for the Bartlesville Community Foundation. Laura Jensen has been named to replace Mike Wilt, who stepped down from the role at the end of June.

Professionally, Jensen has spent the last six years in the banking industry but she has also held various roles within the BCF to manage a myriad of projects since 2017. In announcing her appointment, Board Chair Cana Miza stated that Jenson has a combined educational and organizational background that will benefit BCF in its future plans.

Jensen holds two Bachelor’s degrees: one in public health and another in gerontology, both from Kansas State University. She obtained a Master’s in Business Administration from Rogers State University.