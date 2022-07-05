Posted: Jul 05, 2022 2:59 PMUpdated: Jul 05, 2022 2:59 PM

Victoria Edwards

Senator James Lankford has been outspoken about the over-reach of the EPA in the past. He was part of a group of senators who wrote an amicus brief to support the West Virginia vs. EPA case, encouraging the US Supreme Court to overturn EPA’s ability to impose caps on greenhouse gas emissions. Last week, Senator Lankford got his wish when SCOTUS ruled in favor of West Virginia.

In a statement he released this weekend, Senator Lankford said that the SCOTUS decision “affirms the over-reach of EPA” that was forcing Americans to reconsider their power source choices, forcing them to choose higher prices for some services or restrictions that negatively impacted businesses and individuals. Senator Lankford had accused EPA of choosing their caps based on the agency’s personal preferences rather than on state laws.