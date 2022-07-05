Posted: Jul 05, 2022 10:04 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2022 10:04 AM

Victoria Edwards

The National Low-Income Housing Coalition has released the most recent review of housing affordability and Oklahoma is ranking as 44th place of all 50 states. According to the report, a person must earn $16.28 per hour to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. This is up almost $1.00 from the last reporting in 2020.

In Oklahoma, more than 67-percent are overburdened with the cost of housing and basic necessities…and that was before the recent increase in inflationary costs for groceries, gas and other purchases.

The 2014 Oklahoma Affordable Housing Act was established to provide tax credits to those who are defined by HUD as living below poverty level so affordable housing can be obtained. However, the credits are capped at $4 million per year and that amount has not kept up with inflation.