Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Audra Fogle, with Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville invited everyone to a bingo fundraiser at Cooper & Mill in Bartlesville to benefit the center on Wednesday, July 6, at 7:30PM.

'Bingo for the Birds' is where you can bring the whole family for a chance to meet a few of the birds, measure your wingspan, win prizes and get special discounts on Wild Brew tickets during this event only!

The Sutton Research Center is responsible for saving birds from extinction, most noteably: the bald eagle.