Tom Davis

Bartlesville Regional United Way is busy getiing ready for it's campaign kickoff in September, but there is plenty to do ahead of tha event.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday, Katie Zawn with BRUW invited everyon to their United in Giving event on Thursday, July 14th - 11:30am-1pm at the

Bartlesville Community Center.

Zawn said this pep session of sorts is for the donor pacesetters as they prepare to lead the way to jumpstart our 2022 annual campaign.

Your $20 general admission ticket to the event includes one free raffle ticket and lunch.