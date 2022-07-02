Posted: Jul 02, 2022 9:58 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2022 9:58 AM

Victoria Edwards

Oklahoma’s Department of Wildlife Conservation has announced its newest member of the 8-member board. Mark Mabry will succeed his father, Bruce Mabry, who has served on the board for the past 20 years.

Mabry is a life-long hunter and angler. He says he will use his considerable experience as a sportsmen to champion opportunities for all individuals, especially women, to have extensive access to our refuges, lakes and community parks while also continued to educate the public about the need to practice wildlife conservation.

Mabry was appointed by Governor Stitt on July 2 at their regular meeting. He will serve an 8-year term.