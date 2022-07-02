Posted: Jul 02, 2022 9:35 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2022 9:35 AM

Victoria Edwards

In preparation for the next legislative session in our state capitol, Senate President ProTem Greg Treat announced that 41 interim study requests were approved for consideration and have been assigned to the appropriate standing committees. A total of 60 requests were submitted to the Senate.

The study requests cover a variety of issues including addressing PTSD issues for first responders; establishing or expanding policies related to teachers…bus drivers…textbooks…and reading levels to improve education; increasing access to substance abuse treatments for youth and males; increasing diabetes education resources; improving financial oversight of non-profits, and making Oklahoma a Top Ten state for Women.

To review all of the requests, go to www.oksenate.gov. All study requests must be completed by Friday, Nov 4. Meeting notices will be sent by Senate committees once they are scheduled. Hearings will be live-streamed on the Senate website as well.