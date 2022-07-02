Posted: Jul 02, 2022 8:12 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2022 9:02 AM

Victoria Edwards

The non-profit Ten-Seven Retreat was in Bartlesville on Friday, July 1 to present a vacation to the Kyle Davis Family. Ten-Seven offers reprieve, relaxation and new adventures for families of fallen law enforcement as they write a new chapter in their family book. Through donations from local residents in Oklahoma, the Davis Family will be flown to Florida for a few days of fun and then experience five days on the open seas with fishing, swimming and other activities as part of a stay on a private island.

Founder Dwight Durant, a retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol member presented the gift to Kristin, Seth and Pearl Davis at the Survivor’s Memorial near the City of Bartlesville Police and Fire departments in downtown.

When asked what she would do on the trip, daughter Pearl said she would go swimming and play with the sharks.

Mother Kristen thanked everyone for the gift.

Sheriff Scott Owen expressed his thanks on behalf of the Sheriff's Department.