Posted: Jul 01, 2022 2:50 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2022 3:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way will host a session for The Oklahoma Academy to gather input on this year’s town hall topic: “Enhancing Our Workforce for an Increasingly Innovative Economy.”

You can join in on the conversation from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, at BRUW, located at 415 E. Silas Street in Bartlesville.

The mission of The Oklahoma Academy is educating Oklahomans about public policy, with the goal of equipping them to take a proactive role with their leadership on every civic level.

