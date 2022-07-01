Posted: Jul 01, 2022 9:52 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2022 9:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council may approve a resolution to authorize financial assistance for the American Rescue Plan Act when they reconvene.

Later in the meeting, the Council may approve City Manager Kevin Trease’s employment contract for fiscal year 2022-2023. Then, the Council will weigh a letter of intent between the City of Dewey and Pacific Innovative Energy, LLC, and SRLT, LLC.

The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.