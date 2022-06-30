Posted: Jun 30, 2022 2:32 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2022 2:32 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse of Thursday facing a charge of violating a protective order. Robert Grayson Jr. was initially let out of custody at the Washington County Jail after posting a $500 bond.

Assistant district Attorney Zoe Gullett requested a $10,000 bond be set in the matter. The defendant should have been allowed his release from custody prior to seeing a judge. Grayson has an extensive legal history in Washington County and also three pending felony cases. With the new bond set Grayson was booked back into the Washington County Jail.

The protective order for the female victim has been in place since January. She is the victim in pending matters against the defendant. Law enforcement observed Grayson and the victim in close proximity while tending to a different matter.