Posted: Jun 30, 2022 1:03 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2022 1:03 PM

Ty Loftis

Procurement Director for the Osage Nation, Clair Wood will be among 51 people in this year’s Leadership Oklahoma’s Class 35. During the next ten months, these individuals will make trips to area communities where they will talk about social, environmental and economic issues facing our state.

President and CEO of Leadership Oklahoma, Marion Paden had this to say on the program:

“Class 35 is a diverse group of outstanding leaders with a broad range of experience and interests who will enhance the knowledge and understanding of the critical issues facing the state.”

Wood started with the Osage Nation in 2011 and has served the community in various ways since then.