Posted: Jun 30, 2022 12:32 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2022 12:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 report on Thursday and they are reporting an additional 7,500 cases across the state since last week. With numbers slowly rising, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts and District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt are making sure resources are available to their citizens.

As of last week, there had been just over six million COVID-19 vaccines administered across the state and nearly three million Oklahomans are now fully vaccinated.