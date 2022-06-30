Posted: Jun 30, 2022 9:55 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2022 9:55 AM

Victoria Edwards

Governor Stitt held a special-called session with state legislators after Tuesday’s primary elections to speak once again about his commitment to tax cuts to help Oklahoma residents during the continued inflation of prices for basic necessities.

In the session, Stitt stated it is important that the grocery tax be eliminated at the state level and that personal income taxes be reduced as quickly as possible once legislators start their new session. He has said he will sign the two bills as soon as they come across his desk.

In early an earlier statement, Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney said the bills are a waste of time and money so bringing them to the Senate floor for a vote is not a high priority. However, House leaders disagree with McCortney and have renewed their commitment to passing the bills and encouraging the Senate to address the bills so they can get to the Governor’s desk as soon as possible, bringing much needed relief to Oklahoma residents.