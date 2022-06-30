Posted: Jun 30, 2022 6:22 AMUpdated: Jun 30, 2022 6:22 AM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) on Wednesday offered the following statement after the Supreme Court held in a 5-4 decision in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta that the federal government and the states can prosecute crimes committed by non-tribal members against tribal members in Indian country:

“Since the 2020 Supreme Court decision in McGirt, the FBI has been overwhelmed prosecuting criminal cases in Oklahoma. The Supreme Court’s decision today affirms the responsibility of federal and state officials to work together to pursue justice for victims of crimes on reservation land. Victims of crime need predictability and certainty on prosecutions, and criminals in eastern Oklahoma need to fear prosecution. Today’s decision enables Oklahoma state and local law enforcement and our Oklahoma courts to work with our friends and neighbors in tribal government to prosecute crimes committed by non-tribal members on reservation land.”