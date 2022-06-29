Posted: Jun 29, 2022 3:01 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 3:01 PM

Max Gross

The City of Caney posted a reminder about its fireworks ordinance to the Caney Police Department Facebook page. While normally not allowed, it is permitted to discharge fireworks within city limits between the dates of June 27 and July 4. It is not permitted within city limits at any other time of the year.

It is expressly outlined by the city ordinance that any firing, “shall not be hazardous to surrounding property or endanger any person or persons.”

It is also noted that sale of fireworks is only permitted in the City of Caney within this same ranges of dates. Any violation of the city’s fireworks ordinance could result in a $25 fine.