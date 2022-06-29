Posted: Jun 29, 2022 2:17 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 2:17 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for possessing contraband in the jail. Jeremy Alexander had the felony charges brought against him during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Alexander was one of five men that were caught smoking tobacco out of toilet paper rolls in the jail cells. The defendant was in custody on a motion to revoke his suspended sentence. Alexander had entered a guilty plea on drug-related charges but violated his probation.

Alexander had appeared on these charges on June 3. However, a judge did not find probable cause for his arrest. The state amended its probable cause affidavit and the charges were able to be presented to the defendant on Wednesday.

Alexander was granted release on his own recognizance to seek medical attention. The defendant is to return to custody once his treatment has concluded.