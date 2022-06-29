Posted: Jun 29, 2022 12:03 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 12:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The Nowata Chamber of Commerce has announced that their July 4th celebration will go on as planned on Monday. A shortage of fireworks had some concerned that they may have to make alterations to this year’s festivities.

The Nowata Fire Department will continue with their planned fundraiser at noon at which time they will be having a fish fry for $10.

The Chamber of Commerce will continue with their turtle races at 5 p.m. on the basketball courts. A live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will follow at dark.