Posted: Jun 29, 2022 10:27 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 10:27 AM

Ty Loftis

Despite a struggle to find fireworks this year, Bartlesville’s Freedom Fest is still a go for this Monday. Karen Wilson, President of the Kiwanis Club, lets us know that things are still on as originally scheduled at Sooner Park.

Food vendors will open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.