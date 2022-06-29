Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Oklahoma

Posted: Jun 29, 2022 5:23 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2022 5:23 AM

Stitt, Lankford and Drummond Get GOP Victories, Mullin and Shannon Head to a Runoff

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis

 

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democrat Joy Hofmeister easily won their respective primary races on Tuesday, both taking advantage of massive fundraising advantages over their opponents in a state where hot-button issues like abortion, firearms and the death penalty are likely to be a focus in the race.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford won Tuesday’s GOP primary outright in his race for reelection to another six-year term in the U.S. Senate, while U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former House Speaker T.W. Shannon will faceoff in an August 23rd runoff election.

Gentner Drummond, who narrowly lost a primary race four years ago, beat Attorney General John O’Connor in the Republican primary by less than two percentage points. With only a Libertarian candidate on the November general election ballot, Drummond is expected to win the four-year term that begins in January.

 

 


« Back to News