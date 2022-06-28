Posted: Jun 28, 2022 10:35 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 10:35 PM

Ty Loftis

After weeks of campaigning across the largest county in the state, Osage County voters finally went to the polls on Tuesday to make some major decisions.

In the race for the District One Commissioner seat, there will have a runoff between the Republican incumbent, Randall Jones and Dr. Everett Piper. It was Piper edging out Jones by 150 votes, but Piper only reached 46 percent of the vote total, as challengers Clay Hughs and John Brazee chewed up an additional 15 points. The winner of the August runoff will face the lone Democratic challenger in Thomas Trumbly.

Piper says he is pleased with his first-place performance and he looks forward to continue campaigning on why citizens should vote for him in the August runoff.

Jones isn’t surprised the contest is going to a runoff, as he was facing three challengers in Tuesday’s election. Jones says that this will be a wakeup call to some across the county and he stresses that he must get the word out about what he has done for Osage County over the past four years.

Darren McKinney opted not to run for re-election as District Three Commissioner. On the Republican side, Charlie Cartwright will face Chad Ray in the August runoff and Democrat Joe Williams won by getting more than 62 percent of the vote.

Williams, a former Tulsa City Council member, ran for the District Two County Commissioner seat in 2020, but fell to Steve Talburt in the November Election. Due to the change in District boundary lines, Williams was eligible to run again this year.

In the State Senator for District 10 Race, Bill Coleman had just over 3,400 votes to Emily DeLozier’s 1,300. In the State Representative for District 37 Race, Ken Luttrell had 758 votes to Joe Vaden Jr’s. 385.