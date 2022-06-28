News
Oklahoma
Posted: Jun 28, 2022 9:04 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 10:01 PM
Frix and Brecheen Move to Runoff Election for GOP CD2 Race
Tom Davis
Out of a 14-candidate field, Avery Frix and Josh Becheen emerged on primary election night at the two candidates who will face off in the August 23rd runoff election to see who will represent Congressional District 2 Republicans moving into the November General Election.
Avery Frix garnered 14.74% (11,300) of the vote to Josh Brecheen's13.75% (10,573).
Frix called into Bartlesville radio on election night to say the hard work has just begun.
Brecheen called in as well ready to charge on the campaign trail again citing the sagging economy as one of his main missions to get to Wasington, DC to solve.
|Candidate Choice
|Absentee Mail
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|Total Votes
|
|JOHN BENNETT
|196
|735
|7,771
|8,702
|CHRIS SCHILLER
|98
|308
|3,699
|4,105
|DAVID DERBY
|102
|234
|3,867
|4,203
|JOSH BRECHEEN
|178
|1,028
|9,367
|10,573
|GUY BARKER
|146
|593
|7,699
|8,438
|PAMELA GORDON
|73
|224
|2,043
|2,340
|WES NOFIRE
|69
|293
|4,495
|4,857
|ERICK P. WYATT
|17
|26
|571
|614
|JOHNNY TEEHEE
|227
|764
|8,965
|9,956
|AVERY FRIX
|315
|958
|10,057
|11,330
|DUSTIN ROBERTS
|63
|301
|3,377
|3,741
|CLINT JOHNSON
|23
|59
|1,043
|1,125
|RHONDA HOPKINS
|38
|91
|1,151
|1,280
|MARTY QUINN
|219
|663
|4,725
|5,607
|Total
|1,764
|6,277
|68,830
|
76,871
