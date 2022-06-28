Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jun 28, 2022 9:04 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 10:01 PM

Frix and Brecheen Move to Runoff Election for GOP CD2 Race

Tom Davis
 
Out of a 14-candidate field, Avery Frix and Josh Becheen emerged on primary election night at the two candidates who will face off in the August 23rd runoff election to see who will represent Congressional District 2 Republicans moving into the November General Election.
 
Avery Frix garnered 14.74% (11,300) of the vote to Josh Brecheen's13.75% (10,573).
 
Frix called into Bartlesville radio on election night to say the hard work has just begun.
 
Brecheen called in as well ready to charge on the campaign trail again citing the sagging economy as one of his main missions to get to Wasington, DC to solve.
 
Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes
Percent
JOHN BENNETT 196 735 7,771 8,702
11.32%11.32% Complete
CHRIS SCHILLER 98 308 3,699 4,105
5.34%5.34% Complete
DAVID DERBY 102 234 3,867 4,203
5.47%5.47% Complete
JOSH BRECHEEN 178 1,028 9,367 10,573
13.75%13.75% Complete
GUY BARKER 146 593 7,699 8,438
10.98%10.98% Complete
PAMELA GORDON 73 224 2,043 2,340
3.04%3.04% Complete
WES NOFIRE 69 293 4,495 4,857
6.32%6.32% Complete
ERICK P. WYATT 17 26 571 614
0.80%0.8% Complete
JOHNNY TEEHEE 227 764 8,965 9,956
12.95%12.95% Complete
AVERY FRIX 315 958 10,057 11,330
14.74%14.74% Complete
DUSTIN ROBERTS 63 301 3,377 3,741
4.87%4.87% Complete
CLINT JOHNSON 23 59 1,043 1,125
1.46%1.46% Complete
RHONDA HOPKINS 38 91 1,151 1,280
1.67%1.67% Complete
MARTY QUINN 219 663 4,725 5,607
7.29%7.29% Complete
Total 1,764 6,277 68,830 76,871
 
 

 


