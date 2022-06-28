Posted: Jun 28, 2022 9:04 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 10:01 PM

Tom Davis

Out of a 14-candidate field, Avery Frix and Josh Becheen emerged on primary election night at the two candidates who will face off in the August 23rd runoff election to see who will represent Congressional District 2 Republicans moving into the November General Election.

Avery Frix garnered 14.74% (11,300) of the vote to Josh Brecheen's13.75% (10,573).

Frix called into Bartlesville radio on election night to say the hard work has just begun.

Brecheen called in as well ready to charge on the campaign trail again citing the sagging economy as one of his main missions to get to Wasington, DC to solve.