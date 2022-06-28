Posted: Jun 28, 2022 8:58 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 8:59 PM

Garrett Giles

John B. Kane wins the House District 11 seat on a busy Primary Election night.

Kane won the role after securing over 55-percent of the votes reported. Celebrating at Cooper & Mill Brewing Company in downtown Bartlesville with friends and family, Kane congratulated incumbent Wendi Stearman for her hard work while in office.

Going forward, Kane said he is looking forward to getting started and doing all that he can as quickly as possible. Kane said he will give it his all for House District 11. He said he intends to let no one down.

Stearman had served as House District 11's representative since 2020.

Pictured above: Friends and family celebrate as John B. Kane wins the House District 11 seat at Cooper & Mill Brewing Company in downtown Bartlesville.