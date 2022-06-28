Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Posted: Jun 28, 2022 5:43 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 9:48 PM

LIVE Election Coverage on KWON 1400 93.3 95.1

Share on RSS

 

Kaleb Potter

Tune to KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 for Live Election Coverage.  We have reporters stationed at Washington, Nowata and Osage County Election Boards.

 

FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 11

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Wendi Stearman            

2,563

44.11%

19 of 19

John B Kane

3,248

55.89%

Precincts: 12 in Washington; 7 Tulsa

Nowata County Assessor

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Chris Clouse

617

50%

12 of 12

Ryan Harden

614

50%

Precincts: 12 in Nowata

 

Nowata County Commissioner District # 3 (Republican)

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Troy L. Friddle      Incumbent

160

40.2%

4 of 4

Stephen R Armstrong     

74

18.6%

Howard C. Corle

104

26.1%

J.D. Gator Baney

60

15.1%

Precincts: 4 in Nowata

 

Osage County Commissioner District # 1 (Republican)

  
   

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Everett Piper

871

46.1%

10 of 10

Clay Hughs     

156

8%

John Brazee

142

7.5%

Randall Jones Incumbent

721

38%

Osage County Commissioner District # 3 (Democrat)

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Ted Smith

131

10.9%

10 of 10

Jimmy Grigg

331

26.8%
Joe Williams 775 62.6%  

 

Osage County Commissioner District # 3 (Republican)

Candidate

Votes

Vote %

Precincts Reporting

Josh Bennett

285

24.3%

10 of 10

Charlie Cartwright

501

42.6%

Chad Ray

388

33.1%

 

 


« Back to News