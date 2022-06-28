Posted: Jun 28, 2022 3:08 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 3:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County District Court is offering a Fines and Costs Failure to Appear Warrant Amnesty program from July 1 through August 1, 2022.

Any defendant who has failed to appear at a fines and costs docket or any defendant who has an outstanding or authorized bench warrant for failure to appear at a fines and costs docket is encouraged to appear in person at the Cost Administrator's office located on the first floor of the Washington County Courthouse to set up a new payment plan and resume payments on fines and costs.

Any defendant who voluntarily appears to set up a new payment plan for fines and costs during the Amnesty Program will not be arrested or processed on outstanding Fines and Costs Failure to Appear Warrant, therefore such Fines and Costs Failure to Appear Warrants will be recalled/withdrawn.

After August 1, any authorized Fines and Costs Failure to Appear Warrants that have not been addressed by the defendant will be issued. Defendants will be subject to arrest for Fines and Costs Failure to Appear Warrants after August 1.

The Washington County Courthouse is located at 420 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (excludes holidays).