Posted: Jun 28, 2022 1:11 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2022 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

A former Chief Justice who served on the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court is being recognized for his hard work. Dwight Birdwell will become one of only a few Cherokee Nation citizens to receive the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden next Tuesday. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. had this to say on the recognition.

“Mr. Birdwell is someone I deeply respect, not only for his service to our tribal nation, but also for his service to our country. Honoring his heroic deeds and bestowing the Medal of Honor to him is the right thing to do for his valiant actions during the Vietnam War.”

In May, 2021, Hoskin Jr. wrote a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense and other leaders advocating that Birdwell be considered for this acknowledgement.